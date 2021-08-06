Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded by National Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

