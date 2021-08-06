Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$7.75 at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.20.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.59. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.05 and a 52 week high of C$9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

