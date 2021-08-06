yAxis (YAXIS) Market Capitalization Tops $4.17 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00010432 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $224,119.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00144661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,738.94 or 0.99459463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00803460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

