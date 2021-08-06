Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $41.38. Yelp shares last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 8,935 shares trading hands.

The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.16.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $33,380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 346.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 431,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,462 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 173,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -286.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp Company Profile (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.