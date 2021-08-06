YF Link Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $79.95 or 0.00185704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $601,116.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.00868688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00096247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042460 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

