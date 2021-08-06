yOUcash Price Reaches $0.0750 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. yOUcash has a market cap of $454.25 million and $67,611.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.00868688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00096247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042460 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,709,142 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

