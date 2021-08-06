Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.74

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.74 and last traded at $133.51, with a volume of 2381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 607,373 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

