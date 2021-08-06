Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post sales of $31.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 billion and the highest is $32.40 billion. Centene posted sales of $29.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $124.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $125.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $132.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,705,000 after buying an additional 543,330 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Centene by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after buying an additional 139,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Centene by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

