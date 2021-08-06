Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Brokerages expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,385. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

