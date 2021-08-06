Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 70.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 426,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.68. 2,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,141. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

