Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. 10,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698,035. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $436.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

