Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.33. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,862. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

