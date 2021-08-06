Zacks: Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

CACI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.30. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,298. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.97. CACI International has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in CACI International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.