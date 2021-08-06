Zacks: Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $747.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report sales of $747.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.20 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.44. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

