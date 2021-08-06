Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.87. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRM opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

