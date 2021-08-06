Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Post $0.80 EPS

Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.