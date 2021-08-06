Zacks: Analysts Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 461,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,008. The company has a market cap of $898.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.46. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $38,132,691.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.