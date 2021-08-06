Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.32 Million

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $422.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.60 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

TYL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.01. The company had a trading volume of 272,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,309. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.39.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,739 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

