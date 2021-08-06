Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.82. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. 253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,197. The company has a market cap of $769.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

