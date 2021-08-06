Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post sales of $21.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $21.77 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $86.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $457,235. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,542. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

