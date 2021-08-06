Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

EVLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $541.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.27. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

