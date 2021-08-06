Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. JD.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. 462,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,706,627. JD.com has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

