Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report $210,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $190,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $70.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMNL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.