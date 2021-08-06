Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

PMT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 32,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.