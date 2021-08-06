Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $50,763,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 330,429 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,699. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

