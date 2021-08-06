Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce $9.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.54 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $39.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $139,831,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $122.21 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.