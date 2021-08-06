Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Post $1.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.40.

NYSE:AWK opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 60.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

