Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Million

Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the lowest is $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million.

CZWI opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

