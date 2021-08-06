Zacks: Brokerages Expect Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $843.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will post sales of $843.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $840.00 million to $846.00 million. Open Text posted sales of $826.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Open Text.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays lowered Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,342,000 after purchasing an additional 373,022 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 999,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 195,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,575,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTEX opened at $52.17 on Friday. Open Text has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Text (OTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.