Zacks: Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.61. Range Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Range Resources stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.