Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). SeaSpine reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPNE. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,035. The stock has a market cap of $527.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

