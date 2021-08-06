Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Sell

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

American Woodmark stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

