Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.