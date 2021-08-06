Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Sell

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $815.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 242,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

