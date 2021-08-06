Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Strong Sell

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter worth about $845,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 833.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCI Group (HCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.