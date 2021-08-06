Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Sell

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 260.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

