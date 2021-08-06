Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.77.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

