Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Hold

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

