Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,353. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $935,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.