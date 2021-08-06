Zacks Investment Research Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Futu alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $107.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.03. Futu has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Futu by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FUTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.