Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on HUBG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of HUBG opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

