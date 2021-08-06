Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.52). Analysts predict that Intelsat will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

