Zacks Investment Research Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $614.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from robust growth in subscription revenues as reflected by the second-quarter 2021 results. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to cloudify their infrastructure, the company is poised to boost uptake of its Now platform. Further, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, ServiceNow expects 2021 subscription billings to grow year over year. Also, strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. However, ServiceNow’s exposure to coronavirus-hit industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, and energy, is likely to hinder growth. Sluggishness in IT spending remains a major concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.90.

NYSE NOW opened at $595.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.71. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The firm has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.