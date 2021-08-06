Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Hold

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

