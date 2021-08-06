Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) to “Hold”

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. lowered their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

NYSE AYX opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $178.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

