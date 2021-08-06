Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

