Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Buy

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

FUN opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.52. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after buying an additional 341,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after buying an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 40.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after buying an additional 768,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

