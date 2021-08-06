Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Buy

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth $796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 48.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

