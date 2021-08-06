Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Buy

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after buying an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after buying an additional 133,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 801,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after buying an additional 84,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

