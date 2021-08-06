Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to “Buy”

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KAR. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

